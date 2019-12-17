 
 

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

In the first part of the finale, Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran and Rose Short hit the stage to perform a new cover, a new single as well as a holiday duet with their coach.

AceShowbiz - The first part of "The Voice" season 17 finale is finally here. Airing on Monday, December 16, the episode featured the Top 4 artists taking the stage to perform live in front of the judges in hopes of winning the current season.

In the first part of the finale, Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran and Rose Short performed a new cover, a new single as well as a holiday duet with their coach. Opening the night was Ricky from Blake Shelton's team. He opted to sing Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream" that perfectly showcased his rocker side.

Following it up was Jake from Kelly Clarkson's team. He offered an emotional performance of "Better Off Without You" by Mallory Knox. The next performance was Katie, who hit the stage alongside her coach John Legend to sing a rendition of "Merry Christmas Baby".

Gwen Stefani's team member Rose then wowed everyone with a powerful performance of James Taylor's "Steamroller". Blake and Ricky were up next, joining forces for a fun performance of "Run Rudolph Run".

Singing her single "All Better" was Katie. It was such a powerfull and flawless performance as she slayed the song. The next duet was from Jake and Kelly who put out an epic performance of their own spin on "Wintersong".

Rose and Gwen followed it up with their own Christmas song duet. The pair chose to sing one of Gwen's songs "My Gift Is You" and that was undoubtedly amazing. Jake was back with his cover of "Amazed" that fully convinced everyone that he was destined to be a country singer.

Performing next was Katie, who sang "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith. Later, Ricky hit the stage singing his original song titled "A Woman Like Her".

Concluding the night, Rose offered a powerful performance of "Border Song" by Elton John.

Season 17 winner will later be revealed in the Tuesday, December 17 episode of "The Voice".

