Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Universal Pictures/WENN/Instar Movie

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker stops by Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show where he confirms his 'CGI'd' penis before hitting the red carpet of the movie premiere in New York along with other cast members.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jason Derulo just can't stop talking about his manhood. After causing quite a stir for posting a photo of his bulge which was eventually taken down by Instagram, the 30-year-old star has revealed how his huge penis isn't apparent underneath his tight outfit in "Cats".

The "Want to Want Me" singer recently stopped by Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show "Andy Cohen Live" to talk about the live adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-winning musical to promote the movie. The host got curious about Jason's missing bulge, noting, "You're in tights in 'Cats'. Which makes me think maybe they..."

Knowing where the conversation was going, Jason said before Andy even completed his sentence, "CGI'd the d**k out." He confirmed as the host appeared to be in shock, "Yeah they did, they did CGI the...I noticed that."

"You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the 'Cats' [movie]?" Andy pressed him further. "125 percent," Jason firmly answered. "I literally, I could see it in the trailer."

Jason also revealed how her co-star Rebel Wilson joked about filming with him and other male co-stars underneath the tight outfits. "Rebel Wilson was talking about it on a show we were on and she was like, 'Yeah we were all naked' and the guy was like, 'yeah and the anaconda pictures,' and she was like, 'I was around that for four months. I know exactly...,' " he shared.

His chat with Andy aside, Jason attended the "Cats" New York premiere on Monday night, December 16 at Lincoln Center. He looked smoldering in a black shirt teamed with a stylish red coat featuring black fur collar, penciled pants and a pair of black boots.

Jason Derulo at 'Cats' New York premiere

Taylor Swift at 'Cats' New York premiere

Also stealing the show in a red number was his co-star Taylor Swift, who rocked an elegant strapless floral dress by Oscar de la Renta. Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson glammed up in black outfits, while Idris Elba kept it warm in a black sweater, brown coat and black pants with shiny shoes.

Jennifer Hudson at 'Cats' New York premiere

Rebel Wilson at 'Cats' New York premiere

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at 'Cats' New York premiere

"Cats", directed by Tom Hooper, is set to open in U.S. theaters on December 20.