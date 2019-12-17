Shane Filan Encourages Hospital Donations in the Wake of Mother's Death

Instagram Celebrity

Penning an emotional note on the passing of his 'incredible, beautiful' mom Mae, the Westlife member thanks fans for support and well wishes at this time of grief.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Singer Shane Filan has paid tribute to his "incredible, beautiful" mum Mae, after she passed away on Sunday, December 15.

The Westlife star's mother was surrounded by family when she died at Sligo's North West Hospice this weekend and, taking to Facebook on Monday morning, the "Flying Without Wings" singer penned an emotional note sharing the news and thanking fans for their support.

"Yesterday, Sunday 15th of December was the saddest day of my life," he wrote. "My mother Mae who was an incredible beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother & friend passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family... I'd like to say thank you to everyone for all your well wishes at this time."

He added, "To all the fans for all your support & lovely messages Thank you... Her funeral is a very private time for me & my family to grieve & I know you all understand & will respect that."

Shane's mum famously called music mogul Louis Walsh when the group was starting out and convinced him to take an interest in Westlife.

Her funeral is set to take place on Tuesday, with the family requesting donations to North West Hospice in lieu of flowers.

Mae is survived by her husband Peter, their seven children, and 22 grandchildren.