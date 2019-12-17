Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

NEON/Sony Pictures Classics Movie

The Bong Joon Ho-directed thriller and Pedro Almodovar's Spanish drama, which have been named among the 10 contenders, are the favorites to make the final cut on January 13.

AceShowbiz - Director Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" and Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory" look set to face off at the 2020 Oscars for the International Feature Film honour.

Officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have named 10 contenders from the 93 submitted for the category formerly known as Foreign Language Film, and the critically-acclaimed "Parasite" and "Pain and Glory", representing South Korea and Spain, respectively, remain favourites to make the final cut on 13 January (20).

The full list of nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will also be announced on that date, while the winners will be unveiled at Hollywood's big night on 9 February.

The full shortlist for International Feature Film is: