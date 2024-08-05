Luke Grimes and Wife Expecting First Child

AceShowbiz - The star of the hit TV series "Yellowstone", Luke Grimes, and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, are about to embark on a thrilling new journey into parenthood. Bianca, a model who tied the knot with Luke in 2018, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4 to share the heartwarming news and mark her return to the social media platform.

"Can't wait to meet you little one [love]," she wrote, accompanying the sweet announcement with a mirror selfie that beautifully showcased her baby bump. The couple has yet to reveal additional details such as the baby's due date or gender, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more news from the soon-to-be parents.

Luke, who is 40 years old, has not yet shared the exciting news on his Instagram account. However, fans of the couple are already abuzz with excitement, having followed their love story for years. The duo has frequently captured hearts at various red carpet events and on social media, often highlighting the deep bond they share.

Before her brief hiatus from Instagram in March, Bianca shared a delightful selfie with Luke during a road trip, captioning it "Side by side [love]." Their love and connection have always been apparent, and the upcoming addition to their family is sure to bring even more joy to their lives.

Luke's admiration for his wife was made clear in a heartfelt post from May 2023, where he wrote, "To the only one that really matters," alongside a touching photo of the couple sharing a kiss backstage. This isn't the first time Luke has expressed his deep appreciation for Bianca.

In a 2022 interview with ET, he revealed how his music draws inspiration from their life together. "I'm happy with my life, you know," he said. "I wake up every day and feel so lucky... I get to live where I live and be married to my wife. So yeah, sure, I'm proud of myself."

The anticipation surrounding the couple's first baby adds another layer of excitement for fans of "Yellowstone" and Luke Grimes' music. As Luke and Bianca prepare for this new chapter, they are undoubtedly receiving an outpouring of love and support from their admirers.

Stay tuned for more details on their journey into parenthood as this beloved couple shares their joy and experiences with the world.