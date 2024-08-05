Cardi B 'So Happy' She No Longer Has to Hide Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has always known how to capture the public's attention, and her recent Instagram announcement did just that. Last week, the rapper revealed she is expecting her third child, delighting fans with a series of captivating maternity photos.

The reveal came amid swirling speculation that Cardi was pregnant, which she acknowledged with a sense of relief. "I'm so happy y'all know I'm [pregnant]," she shared on X. "Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo."

The announcement of her pregnancy has garnered an outpouring of supportive messages from her followers, who are excited to see her embrace her journey with new fashion choices and creative looks showcasing her baby bump.

However, the pregnancy news has not been the only upheaval in Cardi's life recently. Last week, she also filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. The revelation sparked extensive speculation about the reasons behind their split, prompting Cardi to address the circulating rumors directly. Some theories suggested that Offset's lack of support was a contributing factor, but Cardi was quick to dispel these notions.

"Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids," Cardi explained. She further clarified that contrary to previous reports, she did not request child support from Offset for their three children.

Despite the ups and downs, Cardi B seems to be in good spirits as she moves forward with these major life changes. Her ability to fend off unfounded rumors and focus on her well-being is resonating with her fans, who continue to rally behind her with encouragement and positivity.

As Cardi B maneuvers through her pregnancy and the aftermath of her marital breakup, she remains an influential figure for many, embodying resilience and authenticity. Her openness about her experiences offers both inspiration and relatability to her audience, reinforcing her place as a beloved and impactful artist in the music industry.