 
Cardi B 'So Happy' She No Longer Has to Hide Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement
Instagram
Celebrity

Cardi B is navigating significant shifts in her life with a positive attitude, opening up about her pregnancy and addressing rumors surrounding her recent divorce from Offset.

  • Aug 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has always known how to capture the public's attention, and her recent Instagram announcement did just that. Last week, the rapper revealed she is expecting her third child, delighting fans with a series of captivating maternity photos.

The reveal came amid swirling speculation that Cardi was pregnant, which she acknowledged with a sense of relief. "I'm so happy y'all know I'm [pregnant]," she shared on X. "Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo."

The announcement of her pregnancy has garnered an outpouring of supportive messages from her followers, who are excited to see her embrace her journey with new fashion choices and creative looks showcasing her baby bump.

  Editors' Pick

However, the pregnancy news has not been the only upheaval in Cardi's life recently. Last week, she also filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. The revelation sparked extensive speculation about the reasons behind their split, prompting Cardi to address the circulating rumors directly. Some theories suggested that Offset's lack of support was a contributing factor, but Cardi was quick to dispel these notions.

"Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids," Cardi explained. She further clarified that contrary to previous reports, she did not request child support from Offset for their three children.

Despite the ups and downs, Cardi B seems to be in good spirits as she moves forward with these major life changes. Her ability to fend off unfounded rumors and focus on her well-being is resonating with her fans, who continue to rally behind her with encouragement and positivity.

As Cardi B maneuvers through her pregnancy and the aftermath of her marital breakup, she remains an influential figure for many, embodying resilience and authenticity. Her openness about her experiences offers both inspiration and relatability to her audience, reinforcing her place as a beloved and impactful artist in the music industry.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo

Cardi B Accuses Offset of Threatening to Kill Her and Harassing Her Boyfriend Amid Divorce

Cardi B Accuses Offset of Threatening to Kill Her and Harassing Her Boyfriend Amid Divorce

Cardi B Exasperated by Daughter Drawing on Her $60K Hermes Bag

Cardi B Exasperated by Daughter Drawing on Her $60K Hermes Bag

Cardi B and DJ Khaled Release New Single 'Higher Love' From 'The Smurfs' Movie

Cardi B and DJ Khaled Release New Single 'Higher Love' From 'The Smurfs' Movie

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo