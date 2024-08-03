 
Molly Kearney Leaves 'Saturday Night Live' After Two Seasons
As 'Saturday Night Live' gears up for its upcoming landmark 50th season, the show bids farewell to two of its standout cast members, Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson.

AceShowbiz - The iconic sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) is preparing for its milestone 50th season with significant changes to its cast lineup. Molly Kearney, who made history as the first openly non-binary cast member, announced their exit just a day after fellow comedian Punkie Johnson confirmed she would also not be returning.

"Y'all that's a wrap on my time on 'SNL'! Reflecting on the amazing two seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life," Kearney wrote on Instagram, expressing their gratitude to the team behind the NBC staple.

Kearney joined "SNL" in 2022 during Season 48 and quickly became known for their "Weekend Update" segments where they tackled topics ranging from holiday homecomings to anti-LGBT bills. They also humorously portrayed Senator Randy McNally and starred in a "Please Don't Destroy" video.

Kearney's departure came on the heels of Johnson's exit announcement. Johnson, who joined "SNL" in its 46th season in 2020, confirmed she was leaving the series on Instagram. "It's not bad blood, it's no bridges burned," she assured her followers.

Johnson reflected on her time with the show as an unimaginable dream that she had the privilege of achieving. "Man, I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it," she shared in a heartfelt video.

Kearney also gave a special shout-out to their "day 1 crew," including fellow cast members Marcello Hernandez, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow, highlighting the camaraderie among the cast members. The announcement by these two beloved comedians has left fans curious about the new faces that might join "SNL" for its 50th season.

Though Kearney and Johnson are moving on, their legacy and the fond memories they created remain. Molly Shannon, Bobby Moynihan, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and other current "SNL" cast members expressed their support and admiration in the comments of Kearney's Instagram post.

"Saturday Night Live" will return for its 50th season on September 28 on NBC, and while changes are apparent, the show continues its enduring legacy as a premier institution in comedy.

The departures mark the end of an era for both Kearney and Johnson, but they also signal new beginnings - not just for them, but for the audience eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for "SNL."

