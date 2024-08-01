 
Maya Rudolph to Reprise Kamala Harris Role on 'Saturday Night Live' for 2024 Election
The Emmy Award-winning actress and 'SNL' alum is set to return to the NBC sketch show this fall to reprise her role as Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - As America prepares for the final round of the 2024 Presidential campaign, "Saturday Night Live" is looking to capitalize on the interest with the return of Maya Rudolph as Harris. The news comes after President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris as the presumptive nominee.

Rudolph's impersonation of Harris has been so well-received that fans have been urging her to return to "SNL". To accommodate her schedule, pre-production on the third season of Rudolph's Apple TV+ comedy series "Loot" has been paused.

The upcoming milestone 50th season of "SNL" is scheduled to premiere on September 28. Rudolph's participation is expected to follow a similar trajectory to the 2020 election, with her portraying Harris through December. "Loot" is slated to resume production in January.

Rudolph first played Harris in September 2019, during the Democratic primary race. She has since reprised the role on "SNL" multiple times, including during her hosting gig in March 2021, which earned her another Emmy Award.

In addition to her Emmy wins, Rudolph's Harris impression has also been praised by the Vice President herself. Harris has expressed her appreciation for Rudolph's portrayal, saying that she hopes to "keep her in work for the next eight years."

"Saturday Night Live" has a history of bringing in former cast members and A-listers to play political figures. Rudolph's return to the show is a testament to the popularity of her Harris impersonation and the anticipation surrounding the 2024 Presidential election.

