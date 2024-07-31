Angelina Jolie Accompanies Son Pax in Hospital Amid His Recovery From e-Bike Accident

INSTAR IMAGES/Massimo Landucci Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress has been by her son Pax's side after he was rushed to hospital with head injury and hip pain following a recent e-bike accident in Los Feliz.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie's 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, faced a harrowing experience after an e-bike accident in Los Angeles, but is currently "stable" and recovering in the hospital. The incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. on a Monday, July 30, saw Pax rear-end a stopped car at a congested intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard. According to TMZ, Pax was not wearing a helmet at the time, resulting in a head injury and hip pain.

A source revealed to Page Six that Pax was rushed to a nearby hospital where medics initially feared he might have suffered a minor brain bleed. Fortunately, further examinations found him stable, and he may be discharged soon.

Angelina Jolie, aged 49, has remained steadfast by her son's side throughout his hospital stay. The actress was reported to be deeply supportive, as expected from the close bond she shares with her children.

This isn't the first scare for Pax on an e-bike. He has reportedly been in multiple accidents before and is known for rarely wearing a helmet, concerning his friends who describe his behavior as reckless. "They're worried," an insider told Page Six. Pax's history of accidents continues to be alarming for those around him.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who adopted Pax in 2007 and 2008 respectively, also share five other children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Their family has been under public scrutiny amid ongoing custody battles and personal turmoil following Jolie and Pitt's split in 2016.

Jolie has always emphasized her commitment to her children. Speaking to Vogue, she expressed how her children have been a beacon of hope and strength. "I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them," she said.

Despite the legal and emotional chaos, Jolie continues to be a stabilizing force for her children.

The Jolie-Pitt children remain estranged from their father, Brad Pitt, who has faced serious allegations from Jolie, including claims of abuse. These allegations have deeply affected the family dynamics, with some of the children including Shiloh Jolie-Pitt even dropping Pitt's surname in public instances.

As Pax recovers, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures, such as wearing helmets, while riding e-bikes. This episode also highlights the unyielding support and dedication of a mother standing by her child through challenging times.