Simone Biles Officially Becomes Most Decorated U.S. Gymnast, Defends Her Hair Amid Criticisms

Instagram Celebrity

Simone Biles delivers a clear message for critics during her latest triumphant return to the Olympics: focus on her unmatched athletic skills, not her hair.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles has once again proven her supremacy in the world of gymnastics by securing her eighth Olympic medal during the 2024 Paris Games. Alongside her teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, Biles led the U.S. women's team to a spectacular gold medal in the team final, solidifying her place in history as the most decorated U.S. gymnast with a total of 38 medals between the Olympics and World Championships.

While her athletic prowess remains undisputed, Biles has also been at the center of social media controversy, with critics frequently targeting her appearance, especially her hair. Addressing the issue head-on, Biles took to her Instagram story to explain the circumstances behind her often-discussed hair styles.

"Don't come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it's like 9,0000 degrees," Biles captioned a video where she's seen using a battery-operated fan on a bus ride to the event venue.

Simone Biles claps back at haters

Another post from her read, "Gonna hold your hand when I say this [kiss imoji] next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON'T." These statements were in response to a wave of comments criticizing her slightly unkempt updo during Sunday's women's gymnastics event.

Although the criticism of her hair has been persistent, the support for Biles has also been overwhelming. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to highlight the absurdity of focusing on her hair rather than her extraordinary athletic achievements.

She also touched upon this issue in her Netflix documentary, "Simone Biles Rising," where she mentioned the detrimental impact of social media negativity on her mental health.

Biles' phenomenal performance in Paris marks a significant comeback following her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the "twisties," a condition that affected her spatial awareness during complex flips. Her triumph in Paris serves as a testament to her resilience and unparalleled talent.

U.S. gymnastics technical coach Chellsie Memmel praised Biles' strength, stating, "What she was able to come back from with the whole world watching […] just solidifies her place as the greatest gymnast of all time."

Despite the noise around her appearance, Biles remains focused on what truly matters -her love for gymnastics and her continued quest for excellence. As she continues to awe the world with her abilities, it's clear that Biles' legacy will be defined not by her hair, but by her indomitable spirit and remarkable achievements in the sport.