Andy Cohen Doubles Down on Plans to Reboot 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Brace yourselves for a fresh start as big changes are coming to 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' since Bravo is confirmed to do a significant overhaul of the beloved series.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - After weeks of swirling rumors and disgruntled fan complaints, a "Real Housewives" reboot is finally confirmed by none other than Andy Cohen, the Bravo chief himself. Confirming the buzz on his SiriusXM show "Andy Cohen Live", he revealed that a reboot of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is indeed in the works for the long-running series, which first premiered in 2009.

"Have you heard that we're gonna do big changes to the show?" Cohen responded to a caller who described the recent season as "so boring." He continued, "We are rebooting the show ... We're gonna do something different. We'll see. I don't know. Maybe just all fresh faces."

The caller expressed frustration with the constant drama centered around cast members Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs going after Teresa Giudice. The family tensions involving Melissa and Joe Gorga, and Teresa and Luis Ruelas were also called out as being overplayed.

As the mainstay of "RHONJ", fans have mixed feelings about Teresa's future on the show. One follower described her as "the show," saying, "Teresa always finds her own drama while the rest of the women on the show use her as their storyline."

However, Andy hinted at the possibility of a complete cast renewal, echoing the format that saw success with the Real Housewives of New York.

This announcement doesn't come as a complete surprise. Reports indicate the current cast is so divided that the show's traditional reunion special was canceled, replaced instead by split finale watch parties.

Page Six revealed that animosity between cast members was at an all-time high, hindering any effort towards reconciliation or even civil interaction. Melissa Gorga, however, kept a positive outlook, stating, "I think we are due for some type of change. I am excited to see what happens. I am excited to see what's next and where this show goes from here."

Adding fuel to the fire, allegations have surfaced that cast members worked with bloggers to smear each other's reputations. Jennifer Aydin admitted on a July 14 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that "everybody talks to bloggers. Mine is just being put on blast."

With Season 14 currently airing on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo, fans are on the edge of their seats to see how these changes will unfold. While the road ahead may be uncertain for the current cast, "RHONJ" is poised for an intriguing new beginning.

Stay tuned for more updates on the fate of your favorite Garden State drama queens as Bravo spearheads one of its most ambitious reboots yet.