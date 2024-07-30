'DWTS' Pro Koko Iwasaki Marries Kiki Nyemchek in Dreamy Oregon Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for 'Dancing with the Stars' pro member Koko Iwasaki and choreographer Kiki Nyemchek as they exchanged vows in a ceremony on the southern Oregon coast.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - It was a magical weekend for "Dancing with the Stars" pro Koko Iwasaki and choreographer Kiki Nyemchek, as the couple exchanged vows in a picturesque location on the southern coast of Oregon. A love story that began on the dance floor culminated in a breathtaking wedding surrounded by nature, friends, and family.

The enchanting wedding took place on Saturday, July 27 at Crook Point in Pistol River, located between the coastal communities of Gold Beach and Brookings, Oregon. This venue, renowned for its oceanfront lodging and its suitability for destination weddings, provided an idyllic backdrop for Iwasaki and Nyemchek's nuptials.

Iwasaki shared with Brides that "being married to Kiki feels like everything in life happened exactly the way it was supposed to. He is my best friend, dance partner, and the love of my life all in one."

These heartfelt sentiments were echoed by Nyemchek, who added, "I feel like an absolute rockstar and like the luckiest guy in the world. I feel privileged to have a best friend and a wife in one person. I can't wait to spend the rest of my days with her by my side."

The couple first met in 2017 on the set of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 and got engaged in November 2022. Their shared passion for dance and storytelling brought them together initially, and that bond only deepened over the years, leading them to this joyous occasion.

For her wedding ensemble, Iwasaki selected a duchesse satin A-line wedding dress with a structured bodice and plunging low back, completed with a full skirt featuring a slit. She mentioned it was the first dress she tried on, embodying a look of elegance and modernity.

The ceremony itself was deeply personal and highlighted their cultural heritage. Iwasaki, of Japanese descent, and Nyemchek, with Cuban roots, wrote their own vows and aimed to reflect their blended traditions.

They chose a color scheme inspired by the natural surroundings, with the forest and ocean playing a pivotal role in the setting. "We got married with the forest as the backdrop, the ocean off to one side, and our family and friends out in front of us," Iwasaki explained.

The couple, despite their professional dance careers, opted for a simple and heartfelt first dance to "Lovers Rock" by Sade, moving organically to the rhythm rather than orchestrating a choreographed performance.