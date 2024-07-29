Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Pens Tribute to Him on What Would Have Been His 39th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Young Dolph will always be remembered. On what would have been his 39th birthday, his partner Mia Jaye took to social media to pen a loving tribute to the late rapper.

"Today I will live in gratitude, celebrating & cherishing every single memory we created in life together," Mia wrote on Instagram alongside family pictures. "thank you for every lesson you taught us, sacrifice you made for us and for the beautiful spirit you graced the world with."

"May we continue to feel your presence through your absence… and may our eternal love reach you where your spirit resides," she added. "Happy Heavenly Birthday my love."

Young Dolph was fatally shot on November 17, 2021 when he visited Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies to pick up cookies for his mother. He was laid to rest on November 30 at a cemetery across from Hamilton High School, after a service at First Baptist Church Broad Street.

Autopsy results showed that the hip-hop artist suffered 22 gunshot wounds. He was shot in his forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.