Donald Trump Confirms Plan to Attend RNC in Wisconsin Despite Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has sent a second message to his supporters claiming "God saved his life" after an attempted assassination bid at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, July 13. The former President was shot in the ear but managed to stand up and rally the crowd before Secret Service agents swiftly dragged him to safety.

The shooter, identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Crooks was neutralized by Secret Service personnel moments after the gunfire erupted. One spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured in the attack.

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," Trump wrote on TruthSocial in a defiant message. "We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness."

Despite the chaos, Trump confirmed his plans to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, starting Monday. During the event, the Republican Party is set to select nominees for president and vice president for the November election, a nomination Trump is expected to secure without difficulty.

President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, calling for the nation to reject violence. In a rare moment of bipartisan unity, Biden had a "respectful and brief" phone conversation with Trump following the incident, emphasizing that there is "no place for this kind of violence in America."

The FBI continues to search for a motive behind Crooks' actions while the community of Bethel Park, where Crooks lived, grapples with shock and disbelief. Neighbors described Crooks as a quiet individual who faced bullying in high school, making the violent act all the more bewildering.

The shooting raises significant questions about security at political events. "The Secret Service really needs to answer that question," remarked FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek, reflecting on how the gunman managed to get so close to Trump.

Melania Trump also called for unity in her statement, saying, "The winds of change have arrived," and urging Americans to "ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

As authorities continue their investigation, the ramifications of this shocking event will likely reverberate through the upcoming political season, emphasizing the fragility and resilience of the American spirit.