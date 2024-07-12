Jessica Biel Spotted Filming 'The Better Sister' With Elizabeth Banks in New York City

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel star in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, which is currently filming in New York City. Street closures and parking restrictions are expected as the production continues throughout the week.

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks have been seen filming the Amazon Prime Video series "The Better Sister" in New York City, with a co-star night out at Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" recently. Despite Timberlake's arrest for DWI, Biel reportedly remains supportive.

The series, adapted from the Alafair Burke novel, follows Chloe (Biel), a woman with a seemingly perfect life, and her estranged sister Nicky (Banks), who struggles with addiction. When Chloe's husband is murdered, the investigation exposes long-buried family secrets.

Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado serve as showrunners and executive producers, along with Banks, Biel and others. Craig Gillespie will direct and executive produce. Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the production.

As filming continues on the Upper West Side, residents have been alerted to street closures and parking restrictions. Today's shooting will be at 82nd Street and Riverside Drive, while Thursday's filming will take place at Central Park West and 66th Street. Vehicles parked in the designated areas must be moved by Wednesday at 10 P.M. to avoid being towed.

The series also adds to a growing list of high-profile television productions filming in New York City, including Robert DeNiro's "Zero Day" and popular shows like Netflix's "You" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building". A launch date for Amazon's "The Better Sister" has not yet been announced.