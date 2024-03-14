Photographer Misan Harriman Reacts to Claims He Edited Meghan Markle Pregnancy Photo

Facebook Celebrity

Misan also takes to his Instagram account to post the original version of the black-and-white picture of Meghan and Prince Harry's second pregnancy announcement which was shared in 2021.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Photographer Misan Harriman has spoken out amid claims that he Photoshop-ed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second pregnancy announcement. In an Instagram video on Wednesday, March 13, Misan shut down Daily Mail's accusations in its report.

"Unfortunately there's been an article on the Daily Mail saying that I have admitted to doctoring the pregnancy announcement portrait I took of Harry and Meghan," the 46-year-old said in the clip. "Apparently I was switching out trees and meadows and I admitted this in an episode of a podcast called 'Private Passions'. This is crazy."

Misan then addressed the outlet's claims that the podcast host insinuated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not under a willow tree when Misan took the black-and-white picture, which was released back in 2021. "Yeah they were lost in their love, at home, in their garden, comfortable, celebrating new joy," the photographer said.

In his video, Misan additionally clarified that they had been discussing "the technology [he] used to shoot during lockdown" when he was given leading questions. "What I mean by leading questions is what some journalists do where they make a statement as fact and they hope you respond or add something to it," he explained.

He added, "I get that a lot in regards to Harry and Meghan and I tend to swerve and get back on track rather than [share] any sort of intrigue or gossip. And that's exactly what happened."

"How that exchange could amount to me admitting to doctoring an image is insidious and really dangerous," Misan continued. "Any mention of meadows and willow trees came out of the person doing the interview and not my mouth. I did my best to ignore it and focus on what I want to talk about."

In a separate post, Misan uploaded the original colored snap. "The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @dailymail @telegraph. No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera," he wrote in the caption. "Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree."

Harry and Meghan announced news that they're expecting their second child in February 2021. "I can confirm that [Prince] Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said at the time, adding, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." The former "Suits" star gave birth of Princess Lilibet in June of the same year.

