Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Wanted for New 'Jurassic World' Movie

Cover Images/Roger Wong Movie

Word on the street is that the Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff depicter in Marvel Cinematic Universe has been offered a lead role in the upcoming installment of Universal Pictures' film franchise.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - After retiring from fighting multiverse villains, Scarlett Johansson could be next tasked with saving mankind from pre-historic creatures. Rumor has it that the actress has been sought after for the next "Jurassic World" movie.

On Wednesday night, March 13, The Insneider reported that Universal Pictures has made an offer to the "Jojo Rabbit" star to lead the cast of "Jurassic World 4". According to the report, the 39-year-old met with both Gareth Edwards, who will direct the movie, and producer Frank Marshall at least once.

The scooper, which is known for reliable tidbits from industry insiders, claimed that it confirmed the news with a second source prior to publishing the story. However, there has been no word on whether or not Johansson has accepted the offer.

The good news is, her schedule seems to be clear for the film's summer shoot. The actress, who is known worldwide for her role as Black Widow a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, last appeared in Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut "North Star" (2023).

She has finished filming upcoming romantic comedy "Project Artemis", which is directed by Greg Berlanti, and is currently working on animated sci-fi movie "Transformers One", in which she lends her voice for a character named Elita.

News about the new "Jurassic World" movie first surfaced in January of this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been in development for some time while it managed to be under the radar. The script is said to be "in a well-liked shape" with the studio expecting a possible 2025 release date.

Frank Marshall, who oversaw the "Jurassic World" trilogy, is back producing along with another "Jurassic" vet, Patrick Crowley. Spielberg will executive produce via his Amblin Entertainment banner. Executive vp production development Sara Scott and creative executive of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for Universal.

Plot details are still unknown, but the upcoming movie is said to be launching a "new Jurassic era" with an all-new storyline. That would rule out the return of the characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the "Jurassic World" trilogy.

