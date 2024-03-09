Kylie Jenner on Her Changing Looks: My Face and Looks Are Never Being Accepted

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old makeup mogul of 'The Kardashians' reflects on the constant scrutiny over her changing looks, insisting that she has become immune to the criticisms.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old makeup mogul and star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", has opened up about the ongoing criticism she has faced over her evolving appearance.

Throughout her years in the spotlight, Jenner has been criticized for her plumped lips, leading to accusations of lying about receiving fillers. However, in an interview with The New York Times, Jenner expressed her frustration with the constant scrutiny.

"It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," she said. "There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."

Despite the criticism, Jenner has remained confident in her choices. "I always loved myself and I still love myself," she said. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like an insecure child and I had so many surgeries to change my entire face, which is false."

In 2015, Jenner admitted to using lip fillers. However, she emphasized that it was the only cosmetic procedure she had undergone, despite the speculation surrounding her entire face. "I've only had fillers, and I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story," she said. "I will always want everyone to just love themselves."

Regarding her relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet, Jenner maintains that her recent style evolution is more about embracing her postpartum identity. "It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again," she explained. "Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed.' "

Despite rumors that Jenner's new "clean girl" aesthetic was inspired by Chalamet's influence, Jenner denies any direct connection. "I don't know how I feel about that," she said of the claims. "I just don't want to talk about personal things."

Ultimately, Jenner emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and wants others to focus on her business ventures, such as her popular Kylie Lip Kits, rather than her appearance.

