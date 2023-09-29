 

J.K. Rowling Sends Her 'Deepest Condolences' Following Michael Gambon's Death

J.K. Rowling Sends Her 'Deepest Condolences' Following Michael Gambon's Death
NBC/Warner Bros. Pictures
Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' author heaps praise on the recently-deceased actor, reminiscing her working with him on the movie adaptation of her wizarding story and 'The Casual Vacancy'.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - J.K. Rowling has described Sir Michael Gambon as a "wonderful man" and an "outstanding actor." The 58-year-old author - who is famous for writing the "Harry Potter" books - has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the actor, who passed away in hospital at the age of 82.

"I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane," the author wrote on X.

"Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him (sic)."

Michael was best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in a number of "Harry Potter" movies.

Jason Isaacs, one of his co-stars in the hit film franchise, has described Michael as "magnificent." Jason - who played Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films - said on X, "Magnificent Michael Gambon has died."

"I learned what acting could be from Michael in 'The Singing Detective' - complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the 'Potter' films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."

The actor's family confirmed that he passed away after contracting pneumonia. They said in a statement, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set
Related Posts
Michael Gambon Remembered by 'Harry Potter' Cast

Michael Gambon Remembered by 'Harry Potter' Cast

'Harry Potter' Star Michael Gambon Died in Hospital After Battling Pneumonia

'Harry Potter' Star Michael Gambon Died in Hospital After Battling Pneumonia

Latest News
Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show
  • Sep 29, 2023

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set
  • Sep 29, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

J.K. Rowling Sends Her 'Deepest Condolences' Following Michael Gambon's Death
  • Sep 29, 2023

J.K. Rowling Sends Her 'Deepest Condolences' Following Michael Gambon's Death

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe
  • Sep 29, 2023

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

Tom Sandoval Claims He Was 'Very Close' to Committing Suicide After Raquel Leviss Affair
  • Sep 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Claims He Was 'Very Close' to Committing Suicide After Raquel Leviss Affair

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Series After Ditching Mathematical LP Era
  • Sep 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Series After Ditching Mathematical LP Era

Most Read
Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives