50 Cent Teases His 'Captivating' Debut Fiction Novel

The 'Power' actor and co-creator, who is set to release 'The Accomplice' in September, says in a statement that he wants to bring 'a big heist story to the page.'

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is set to release a novel. The 48-year-old rap star, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will release "The Accomplice", the first in a two-book deal, in September.

The award-winning rapper said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "I want to bring a big heist story to the page. My debut fiction novel and its follow-up series will be captivating."

50 is set to release his new books through Amistad, which is an imprint of HarperCollins. "The Accomplice", which will be published on September 3, centres on Nia Robinson, an FBI agent who works within the robbery division.

Henry Bass, the executive editor at Amistad, said, " 'The Accomplice' is going to surprise readers in wonderful ways. It's everything you want in a page-turner: vivid writing, complex, multi-dimensional characters, many plot twists, witty dialogue and Curtis' inimitable charm and authenticity."

Although he is best known as a rapper, 50 has already enjoyed significant success in the literary world. In 2020, for example, 50 released "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter", a non-fiction book that explored his transition from the music business to the television industry.

In the book, 50 acknowledged that hip-hop music has changed and that he needed to explore other opportunities in order to maximize his earning potential.

The New York-born star, who is one of the best-selling rap artists of all time, wrote, "Hip Hop had moved on. It was imperative that I diversified if I wanted to keep growing financially and professionally."

50 initially struggled to accept the changing landscape, but he also "understood" the new reality. He admitted, "It wasn't an easy conclusion to come to, but I understood it."

