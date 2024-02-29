 

Luann de Lesseps Gushes About Dating 'Attractive' Model After Rumored Hookup With Joe Bradley

Bravo/Charles Sykes
The 'Real Housewives of New York City' OG reveals she is seeing a 62-year-old man who is 'very nice,' weeks after she and 'Southern Hospitality' star Joe were reportedly caught getting 'all over each other.'

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Luann de Lesseps has found a new flame who is around her age amid rumors that she hooked up with Joe Bradley. The reality TV star has revealed that she's currently dating a 62-year-old "very attractive" model after squashing speculation about her alleged relationship with the 28-year-old fellow Bravolebrity.

The 58-year-old made a candid confession about her love life while chatting with reporter Derek Zagami in a clip posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 28. "I actually had a date last night with a guy that's 62 years old but really attractive," she said.

"He continues to model to this day - does very well," the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" cast member added. She further described her new man as a "husband commercial type of guy but very nice."

Luann's confession about her new boyfriend came after she was rumored to be romantically linked to "Southern Hospitality" star Joe. Back in January, it was reported that the two were spotted "all over each other" at the Dream Hotel in NYC following a taping of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

Responding to the rumors, Luann told TMZ in February, "We definitely had great chemistry and we went out to have drinks. What's wrong with that?" She additionally noted that Joe was in a relationship with "Summer House" star Danielle Olivera at the time. "He's got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let's put it that way," she stressed.

The model/singer, however, admitted that she would shoot her shoot at Joe should he call it quits with Danielle. "Hell yeah! Are you kidding me? Well, I'm a little bit of a cougar, let's put it that way," she shared.

For his part, Joe admitted that he "did cross the line" during his time with Luann, but insisted that they did not hook up. "This is the truth - me and Luann got a drink, and we hit it off," he shared, admitting he was "probably was too flirtatious." He added, "I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her. We did not hook up."

