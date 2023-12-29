The Monkees' Micky Dolenz Unbothered by Lack of Control Over Their Early Albums

Instagram Music

The surviving member of The Monkees is 'very, very proud' of the band's first two LPs although he and bandmates had no say during the making of the albums.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Micky Dolenz didn't mind about having no control over The Monkees' first two albums. The 78-year-old singer was tapped in the band alongside Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones for a TV sitcom, also called "The Monkees", and while he admitted some of his bandmates were frustrated over the lack of input they were allowed into their careers, he was happy to just do what was asked of him.

"They put everything together. I don't remember having any control, nor do I remember wanting much. I mean, that was the big bugbear especially for Nesmith. I can only speak for myself. I was cast into this as a singer, a guitar player - they made me the drummer," Micky - the sole surviving member of the band - told Record Collector magazine.

"We had no control over the song selection, the musicians, who was going to sing what. Who knows why they made the choices they did? We had very little, if any control over the first two albums. Nez managed to write and play on a couple of things. Sometimes after 12 hours of filming, I would do a couple of lead vocals at night."

"I don't remember having any control over the artwork, the liner notes, the sequencing, the song selection, nothing. Having said that, I'm very, very proud of those first two albums. I put an enormous amount of that material in my shows because they were the big hits."

Despite their frustrations, the group loved to play live. Micky said, "Nez used to say, when we hit the stage live playing this music, that it was like Pinocchio becoming a real little boy and it was. There's a wonderful CD out, 'Monkees Live in 67' that was not recorded to be an album."

"Somebody found the tape and it's really raw. We were a garage band. But funnily enough, that's what 'The Monkees' was about - the TV show was about a garage band, before the term even existed."

