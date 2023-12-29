Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce From Sheree Burton Nearly Two Years After Split

Instagram Celebrity

Per previous documents filed, the former couple noted that the divorce is uncontested, with Sheree asking the court to terminate forever spousal support to both parties.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Steve Burton is now legally single. Nearly two years after he and wife Sheere Burton parted ways, the Jason Morgan depicter on "General Hospital" and his former spouse officially finalized their divorce.

The 53-year-old and his now-ex settled their divorce this month, according to Us Weekly. Per previous documents filed, the former couple noted that the divorce is uncontested, with Sheree asking the court to terminate forever spousal support to both parties.

Steve and Sheere share three kids together, Makena, Jack and Brooklyn. According to the publication, custody and visitation arrangements of the children have not changed.

Steve confirmed his split from Sheere via Instagram Story in May 2022. "I wanted to clear something up, Sheree and I are separated," he declared. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

In January of that year, Sheree shared a cryptic message via Instagram about mistakes, which many speculated were in reference to her marriage. "If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road," the nutrition coach said at the time.

"Don't be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it's ok!" she added. "You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. I hope your day was beautiful."

Both Steve and Sheree didn't disclose what led to the split. However, a source told PEOPLE that it had something to do with his exit from "General Hospital". The source said, "Their lives were changed when he went through some upheaval and anger over what he considered his freedoms being in jeopardy... He had to leave a show that he loved, which caused chaos in his life."

Since then, Steve's now-estranged wife Sheree had become "unhappy" leading up to the breakup and she was looking for "something more." The source added, "Their lives have been in the coasting stage for a while," noting, "After a long marriage, it's not that unusual."

You can share this post!