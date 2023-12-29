 

Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce From Sheree Burton Nearly Two Years After Split

Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce From Sheree Burton Nearly Two Years After Split
Instagram
Celebrity

Per previous documents filed, the former couple noted that the divorce is uncontested, with Sheree asking the court to terminate forever spousal support to both parties.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Steve Burton is now legally single. Nearly two years after he and wife Sheere Burton parted ways, the Jason Morgan depicter on "General Hospital" and his former spouse officially finalized their divorce.

The 53-year-old and his now-ex settled their divorce this month, according to Us Weekly. Per previous documents filed, the former couple noted that the divorce is uncontested, with Sheree asking the court to terminate forever spousal support to both parties.

Steve and Sheere share three kids together, Makena, Jack and Brooklyn. According to the publication, custody and visitation arrangements of the children have not changed.

Steve confirmed his split from Sheere via Instagram Story in May 2022. "I wanted to clear something up, Sheree and I are separated," he declared. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

  Editors' Pick

In January of that year, Sheree shared a cryptic message via Instagram about mistakes, which many speculated were in reference to her marriage. "If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road," the nutrition coach said at the time.

"Don't be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it's ok!" she added. "You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. I hope your day was beautiful."

Both Steve and Sheree didn't disclose what led to the split. However, a source told PEOPLE that it had something to do with his exit from "General Hospital". The source said, "Their lives were changed when he went through some upheaval and anger over what he considered his freedoms being in jeopardy... He had to leave a show that he loved, which caused chaos in his life."

Since then, Steve's now-estranged wife Sheree had become "unhappy" leading up to the breakup and she was looking for "something more." The source added, "Their lives have been in the coasting stage for a while," noting, "After a long marriage, it's not that unusual."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Eminem Files for Protective Order Against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Amid Legal Feud

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death
Related Posts
Steve Burton Files for Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree

Steve Burton Files for Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree

Steve Burton Insists He Has No Bad Blood After 'General Hospital' Firing Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

Steve Burton Insists He Has No Bad Blood After 'General Hospital' Firing Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

Steve Burton's Life in 'Chaos' Before Split From Wife Who's Pregnant With Another Man's Child

Steve Burton's Life in 'Chaos' Before Split From Wife Who's Pregnant With Another Man's Child

Steve Burton Separates From Wife After Accusing Her of Getting Pregnant With Another Man

Steve Burton Separates From Wife After Accusing Her of Getting Pregnant With Another Man

Latest News
Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'
  • Dec 29, 2023

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death
  • Dec 29, 2023

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death

Gary Barlow Thinks Singers Need to Write Their Own Songs to Find Their Identity
  • Dec 29, 2023

Gary Barlow Thinks Singers Need to Write Their Own Songs to Find Their Identity

Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce From Sheree Burton Nearly Two Years After Split
  • Dec 29, 2023

Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce From Sheree Burton Nearly Two Years After Split

Zac Efron Felt Like His World Was 'Narrowed' During 'The Iron Claw' Filming
  • Dec 29, 2023

Zac Efron Felt Like His World Was 'Narrowed' During 'The Iron Claw' Filming

Offset on 'Studio Mode' After Cardi B Split
  • Dec 29, 2023

Offset on 'Studio Mode' After Cardi B Split

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park