 

Tom Cruise Called 'Anomaly' by 'All the Right Moves' Co-Star Lea Thompson

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix
The 'Mission: Impossible' actor has been hailed by his former 'All the Right Moves' co-star for continuing to solidify his status as a movie icon for so many years.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lea Thompson says Tom Cruise was "very intense" on the set of "All the Right Moves". The 62-year-old actress shared screen with Tom, 61, in the 1983 sports drama, and she praised his work ethic while making the movie.

The "Back to the Future" star particularly remembered just how nervous the "Mission: Impossible" actor was when they auditioned for the film. She said, "I remember our audition at Fox. I was trying to calm him down because we were both really nervous - he was not exactly right for the part because he was supposed to be a potential college football player and he's only, what, 5'7?"

Tom has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, and Lea has been amazed by what he's managed to achieve. She said, "It does blow my mind. It's one of those things that makes it weird to be a woman because of all the women I grew up with, none of them ... you know, it's easier to be a man and a movie star."

Lea also believes Tom is an "anomaly" in the movie business because very few actors and actresses have managed to retain their star power for so many years.

The actress - who is best known for playing Lorraine Baines-McFly in the "Back to the Future" film trilogy - said, "Julia Roberts … what's her last big movie? I know Tom Cruise is an anomaly and deserves it. Like, who would ride a motorcycle off a mountain [in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One]? Not me. I'd just climb the pyramid of bodies."

