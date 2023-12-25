Elon Musk Seeks to Seal Documents in Child Custody Battle With Grimes Due to Security Concerns

INSTARimages.com/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The Tesla founder has filed a legal motion to have a judge seal the documents in his legal feud with former partner because of concerns about 'security threats.'

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk is worried about the "array of security threats" his custody battle with Grimes could bring. The Tesla boss is clashing with his former partner - whom he split with in September 2021 following a three year on/off romance - over their children X, three, Exa aka Y, 23 months, and baby Techno Mechanicus, who is known as Tau, but has requested the Travis County family court in Texas seal documents because he is concerned the detail involved would give information to those with an axe to grind.

The 52-year-old billionaire argued in a motion to seal the case earlier this month that he "faces an array of security threats to himself and his family members from both state and non-state actors," according to RadarOnline.com.

The motion added, "There have also been prior incidents of stalking. For this reason, [Musk] has an on-body protection detail to ensure the safety, security, and privacy of [Musk] and his family. There is a staff of multiple bodyguards who are assigned shifts to protect [Musk] and his family. The information which will be filed in this case could jeopardise [Musk] and his children's safety if made available to the public."

The SpaceX founder requested the filings be sealed after Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - filed court documents which included details about his other eight children.

The motion to seal stated, "[Musk's] level of concern in this case was recently heightened after [Boucher] filed pleading that referenced not only the children which are the subject of this suit, but also [Musk'] other children which have nothing to do with this proceeding."

"Hence, the court's file should be guarded from public view not only for the privacy and safety of [Musk] and his children which are the subject of this suit, but also for the privacy and safety of [Musk's] other children."

Musk is so concerned about his security, he objected to sitting for a taped deposition at Grimes' lawyer's office, but instead requested he made his statement at a top secret "secured location in Austin, Texas," which he would only reveal to the "Genesis" singer's legal team.

In a motion for a protection order against Grimes' requests for details about Musk's life and the lives of his children, he complained her demands for certain documents were "unduly burdensome, harassing and annoying" and "constitute invasions of privacy."

Musk filed a petition seeking custody of the children in September 7 in Texas, and then weeks later, his former partner submitted a petition to "establish parental relationship" in San Francisco.

You can share this post!