 

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The upcoming seventh 'Scream' installment has lost its director after Christopher Landon decided to leave the project because the job 'turned into a nightmare.'

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christopher Landon has given up on "Scream 7". The 42-year-old director confessed working on the upcoming installment of the horror franchise had been a "dream job that turned into a nightmare" and he's now ready to "move on" from the project.

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," he announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the apparent difficulties, the filmmaker insisted he was "honoured" to have been working on the film and paid tribute to series creator Kevin Williamson and legendary horror director Wes Craven, who helmed the first four movies.

  Editors' Pick

He added, "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

Christopher's departure comes shortly after Melissa Barrera was fired from the film due to her social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict, something which the director revealed in a now-deleted post that he was not responsible for.

A day later, it was announced Jenna Ortega also wouldn't be back for "Scream 7" due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series "Wednesday".

Producers Spyglass Media previously addressed a backlash to dropping Melissa from the movie. They said in a statement, "Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear. We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Elon Musk Seeks to Seal Documents in Child Custody Battle With Grimes Due to Security Concerns
Related Posts
Melissa Barrera Rejects Spyglass' Effort to Make Peace After Backlash for Firing Her From 'Scream 7'

Melissa Barrera Rejects Spyglass' Effort to Make Peace After Backlash for Firing Her From 'Scream 7'

Jenna Ortega's Departure From 'Scream 7' Reportedly Not That Amicable

Jenna Ortega's Departure From 'Scream 7' Reportedly Not That Amicable

'Scream 7' Eying Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempey's Returns After Losing Jenna Ortega

'Scream 7' Eying Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempey's Returns After Losing Jenna Ortega

Melissa Barrera Insists 'Silence Is Not an Option' as She Speaks Out After 'Scream 7' Firing

Melissa Barrera Insists 'Silence Is Not an Option' as She Speaks Out After 'Scream 7' Firing

Latest News
'Home Alone 2' Director Explains Why He Kept Donald Trump's Cameo Despite His 'Bullying'
  • Dec 25, 2023

'Home Alone 2' Director Explains Why He Kept Donald Trump's Cameo Despite His 'Bullying'

Elon Musk Seeks to Seal Documents in Child Custody Battle With Grimes Due to Security Concerns
  • Dec 25, 2023

Elon Musk Seeks to Seal Documents in Child Custody Battle With Grimes Due to Security Concerns

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'
  • Dec 25, 2023

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'
  • Dec 25, 2023

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director
  • Dec 25, 2023

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027
  • Dec 25, 2023

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027

Most Read
Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Movie

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director