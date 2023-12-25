Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

Paramount Pictures Movie

The upcoming seventh 'Scream' installment has lost its director after Christopher Landon decided to leave the project because the job 'turned into a nightmare.'

AceShowbiz - Christopher Landon has given up on "Scream 7". The 42-year-old director confessed working on the upcoming installment of the horror franchise had been a "dream job that turned into a nightmare" and he's now ready to "move on" from the project.

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," he announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the apparent difficulties, the filmmaker insisted he was "honoured" to have been working on the film and paid tribute to series creator Kevin Williamson and legendary horror director Wes Craven, who helmed the first four movies.

He added, "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

Christopher's departure comes shortly after Melissa Barrera was fired from the film due to her social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict, something which the director revealed in a now-deleted post that he was not responsible for.

A day later, it was announced Jenna Ortega also wouldn't be back for "Scream 7" due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series "Wednesday".

Producers Spyglass Media previously addressed a backlash to dropping Melissa from the movie. They said in a statement, "Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear. We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

