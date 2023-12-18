 

Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Own Perfume

After launching her own fashion collection, the Good American founder is now expanding her business empire by signing a deal to release a fragrance brand.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is releasing her own fragrance brand. "The Kardashians" star has previously ventured into the perfume world by working on collaborations with her sister Kim Kardashian's KKW company, but Khloe is now branching out by launching her own collection of signature scents after signing a deal with Luxe Brands - the organisation behind Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's fragrance lines.

"Doing the whole fragrance - picking the liquid, the colour, the bottle - I've experienced before, but I'm in such a different place in my life now. I'm older, I'm wiser. In business, I don't loan my name out to someone ...," Khloe told WWD.com.

She went on to explain that she feels ready to dive into the world of beauty now her clothing company Good American has become more established and she's now planning to launch more grown-up fragrances.

Khloe added, "I love for a scent to be classic and for you to be captivated by it. I like florals, but with a musk so it's not too super feminine and clean [scents] too."

She also revealed she's learned a lot from her family members with sister Kim launching her own SKKN BY KIM skincare line and Kylie Jenner with her Kylie Cosmetics company, describing her relatives as her "own little focus group." Khloe added of her venture, "I am so hands-on and so are my siblings. We genuinely have to wear it, believe in it, love it and relate to it."

The reality TV star is planning to debut her fragrance line in the autumn of 2024 and she plans to add to the line every year and WWD estimates the brand could bring in a retail sales volume of between $80 - $100 million in the first year.

