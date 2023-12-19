Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Very Cool' Sculpture of Her Brain

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star has received an unusual Christmas present for the jolly holiday in the form of a sculpture of her own brain after getting her whole body scanned.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has received a sculpture of her brain. "The Kardashians" star - who is learning to become a lawyer - and her family underwent full-body scans with a company called Prenuvo and she has revealed they sent her a 3D model based on the imaging they took insider her skull.

"So, how cool is this. The Prenuvo people made me a sculpture of my brain. This is like, my actual brain," the 43-year-old star said while sharing a video of the brain in a video on Instagram. She also added text onto the clip which read, "Very cool. Christmas present from @prenuvo."

In a second reel, she shared a filmed computer image of her brain and said, "This is a full video of my brain on a screen and it explains everything about it.' And I'm just so grateful. I think it's really cool that the Prenuvo team this, and explains all different parts of your brain. And I have the sculpture (sic)."

Back in August, Kim - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - revealed she had undergone a $2,499 whole body scan with the company. She wrote at the time, "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine."

"The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share (sic)."

But the post was slammed by fans, who pointed out the high price tag for the scans. One wrote, "Kim people can't afford cancer treatment after diagnosis how can they afford preventative care (sic)." Another added "Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now." And a third commented, "Maybe donate some of your millions to get people scanned."

