 

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

NBC/Nathan Congleton
The 'From Dusk till Dawn' actor is determined to get his 6-year-old twin children to ride bikes without training wheels before year 2023 is coming to an end.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney is going to make sure his kids can ride a bike before the end of the year. The 62-year-old actor shares twins Alexander and Ella, six, with wife Amal Clooney, 45, and revealed that in terms of what is coming up for them, he has a "big goal" to make sure they can ride their bikes without stabilisers before 2024 comes around.

"I have to get the training wheels off the bikes this year. That's a big one because they're six…so that's our next goal to get them riding without the training wheels," he told Access Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the "Ticket to Paradise" star recently revealed that he disciplines his children throughout the year by pretending that he calls Santa Claus to give him an update on their behaviour.

He told People, "They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa. And I go, 'Hey Santa, how's it going?' And he's like, 'Everything's going good. How are the kids?' And I go, 'Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?' They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it. I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up 'Santa.' "

George previously explained he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one as he admitted his apprehension over the idea of becoming a father later on in life.

Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show", he said, "That wasn't part of the plan. Amal's sister has twins too! We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid."

"And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What? It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then! I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me!"

