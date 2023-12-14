 

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

The 'Cobra' songstress, who released her latest song independently after parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment, has secured a contract with the major label that allows her to retain ownership of her music.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group, whilst retaining ownership of her music. The "Cobra" rapper has managed to secure a contract with a major label that can enable her to still be an independent artist to some degree, Billboard reports.

The 28-year-old rapper released her previous LPs, 2020's "Good News" and 2022's "Traumazine" on 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified, but in October, she told fans she no longer had a record deal so would be bringing out her next record independently.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said, "This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because y'know… we tryna get off... y'all know what's the tea. But I have no label right now and we're doing everything funded by Megan Thee Stallion's pocket. The budget is coming from me ... Hot Girl Productions. It's all coming straight from Megan Thee Stallion - Megan Thee Stallion['s] brain, wallet… we in my pockets, hotties, so let's do our big one."

"We're really doing our big one and I'm so excited," she added. "We're doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my mama. I'm so excited 'cause it's literally just me this go round until we sign to a new label. But I don't want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself."

Megan, who previously took legal action against 1501 Certified Entertainment for allegedly trying to "interfere" with her control over her music and for allegedly trying to keep her locked into a contract, recently teased her next record will mark a new chapter.

She told Billboard, "It's definitely coming very soon. I'm really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I'm finally closing all the old chapters, and now I'm starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I'm trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers."

