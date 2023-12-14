 

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split
Cover Images/Palace Lee/CNP
Celebrity

It's said that the 37-year-old Russian model and the 46-year-old retired NFL player have been 'hanging out here and there for a little while and enjoy the time they spend together.'

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk and Tom Brady "have a great time whenever they hang out." The 37-year-old model and Tom, 46, were romantically linked to each other earlier this year and although they were "never an official item," they still love spending time together.

A source told Us Weekly, "Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months. They never broke up because they were never an official item. So that's still where things stand between them."

The celebrity duo have been "hanging out here and there for a little while and enjoy the time they spend together." However, Tom, who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan, is currently focused on his children.

  Editors' Pick

The insider explained that the former NFL star "isn't looking for a committed relationship at the moment." Tom announced his split from Gisele, 43, via a social media statement last year.

The retired sports star took to Instagram to explain that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards. He wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had simply "grown apart" as people. The model - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - wrote in her own statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Movie and TV Series

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist
Related Posts
Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Slammed by Knicks Fans for Leaving Game Early

Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Slammed by Knicks Fans for Leaving Game Early

Irina Shayk Enjoys Fun Day Out With Daughter After Visiting Tom Brady's Apartment

Irina Shayk Enjoys Fun Day Out With Daughter After Visiting Tom Brady's Apartment

Irina Shayk Doesn't Keep Her Visit to Tom Brady's Apartment Secret for This Reason

Irina Shayk Doesn't Keep Her Visit to Tom Brady's Apartment Secret for This Reason

Latest News
Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'
  • Dec 14, 2023

Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

Stephen Colbert Jokingly Calls Appendicitis the new Ozempic
  • Dec 14, 2023

Stephen Colbert Jokingly Calls Appendicitis the new Ozempic

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist
  • Dec 14, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Movie and TV Series
  • Dec 14, 2023

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Movie and TV Series

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split
  • Dec 14, 2023

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Busy Phillips Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Moment When Daughter Birdie Suffered Seizure in Sweden
  • Dec 14, 2023

Busy Phillips Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Moment When Daughter Birdie Suffered Seizure in Sweden

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Featuring Subtle Kanye West Diss

Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Featuring Subtle Kanye West Diss

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova