 

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Candelabra, Anteater and Donut Fight for Last Spot in Finale

FOX
TV

In the new episode of the hit FOX series, the Group C finalists return to the stage to sing in front of the panelists, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's time for Group C finalists to compete for the last spot in season 10 Finale of "The Masked Singer". In the Wednesday, December 13 episode of the hit FOX series, Candelabra, Anteater and Donut returned to the stage to sing in front of the panelists, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy.

The first singer to perform that night was Candelabra. "Continuing to set the stage ablaze in this competition feels amazing. I'm pumped to have made it to the Group C finale," she said in her clue package. As for her visual clues, they included a package "from the angels" and a straight flush in cards.

Candelabra opted to flaunt her singing skills through a performance of "I'm Goin' Down" by Mary J. Blige as she wanted to share her whole heart on stage. For an additional clue, Candelabra said she had prepared a mixtape called "Party Jams" to Nicole, adding, "I'll never forget the fun we had partying at an industry party." With the hint, Nicole guessed Tamar Braxton or Keyshia Cole, Ken went with Chilli from TLC, while Robin thought she could be Danity Kane's Dawn Richard.

Following it up was Anteater. He said in his clue package that he chose to sing Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" that he grew up listening to. "Even after decades of creating my own unique sound and becoming an inspiration to others, I'm still influenced by those early musical pioneers," he explained. His visual clues, meanwhile, featured a record with a kiss mark on it and a four-leaf clover.

After Anteater's performance, the panelists thought they "know that voice." Anteater then dedicated a "Deep Thoughts" mixtape to Jenny, stating, "I had the greatest conversation when I was talking to Jenny." Among the guesses were KISS's Paul Stanley, Jackson Browne and Steven Van Zandt from Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

Donut rounded out the night with a performance of Ray Charles' "Georgia on My Mind". He explained, "This is a song I really relate to because it's about being far away from the one you love. When I was a young man I actually had the opportunity as a duet with Ray on a television special. Performing with Ray was magical. Now remember, he was not a big guy, but when he opened his mouth to sing he could knock you over with his power. Watching videos of our performance now, I realize I was way out of my league. So tonight I'm hoping to make Ray proud." He included a dragon on top of film reels for his visual clues.

Donut's performance made the panelists emotional. For his additional clue, he gave Robin a mixtape called "Poker Night". "This mixtape was on repeat every time I hung out with your dear, sweet dad," he told Robin. Robin guessed Tom Jones, Jenny thought Donut could be John Schneider, while Nicole mentioned Engelbert Humperdinck.

After the panel and studio audience cast their votes, host Nick Cannon revealed that Anteater was the first singer to get unmasked. For the final guesses, Robin went with Jackson Browne. Nicole guessed John Mellencamp, Ken named Billy Joel, while Jenny still thought he was Steven Van Zandt. No one got it right because Anteater was Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates.

Later, it was time for their Battle Royale where Donut and Candelabra took the stage to sing their own take on "Wanted" by Hunter Hayes. The two singers were amazing, but the panelists decided to send Donut to the Finale, joining Cow, Gazelle and Sea Queen.

It meant that Candelabra was the second singer to get eliminated that night. Nicole and Robin mentioned Keyshia Cole for her final guess, while Ken thought she was Kelly Rowland. As for Jenny, she went with Brandy. When Candelabra took off her mask, it was revealed that she's actually Grammy-nominated R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

