Rebecca Ferguson Had Huge Crush on Tom Cruise After Watching 'Interview With Vampire'

The 'Mission: Impossible' actress was smitten by the Ethan Hunt depicter after seeing his role as a blood sucker in the classic horror adaptation of Anne Rice's novel.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Ferguson let Tom Cruise know that she used to have a crush on him. The 40-year-old actress had a "big" infatuation with her "Mission: Impossible" co-star after seeing him in his 1994 horror movie "Interview with the Vampire" and was only too happy to admit her feelings when they met for the first time.

"I had a crush on him by the time I saw him star in 'Interview with the Vampire'. It's certainly a weird film, and I told him when we worked together that I had a big crush. I'm sure he was delighted! Who wouldn't be?" she told Sunday Times Culture magazine.

"Tom is a huge movie star, but I've been fortunate to work with so many great people. When I worked with Meryl Streep on 'Florence Foster Jenkins', I would go to the set, even when we weren't filming, just to see her act. She's spectacular."

Rebecca has never felt comfortable on the red carpet and has been studying her "Dune" co-star Zendaya Coleman tips for posing at ease. She said, "I was nominated for my first Golden Globe award in 2013 with 'The White Queen', with other nominees including Helena Bonham Carter and Helen Mirren."

"I just rocked up on the red carpet. I was winging it. I had no make-up artists or stylists. I was smiling for photos and then Cate Blanchett's team started nudging me to ask, 'Is it all right if Cate takes this?" She glided effortlessly, while I walked like a lumberjack."

"I'm not great at red carpets. Zendaya, who I worked with on 'Dune', can just play on set, wearing socks and no make-up, crazy hair, and then just put it on for the red carpet and become like a cat. I study how she does it, even though I'm older."

The "Doctor Sleep" actress had never even acted at school before she landed her first role, in Swedish soap opera "Nya Tider" when she was 16. She said, "I was the beige one in the popular group at school. I was very plain, ordinary, easygoing and didn't do school plays or Nativities. Then one day, despite never acting, I did a casting for a soap opera, Nya Tider, and I guess it came naturally to me."

