 

Raven-Symone Mourns the Death of Her Brother on Her 'Bittersweet' 38th Birthday

The 'Raven's Home' actress says her family have become a little closer as they celebrated her birthday while grieving the loss of her brother following a cancer battle.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Raven-Symone's brother has passed away at the age of 31. The former "That's So Raven" star marked her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 10 but took to social media the following day to reveal that it had been a "bittersweet" occasion because she had recently lost her little brother Blaize after a two-year battle with colon cancer shortly before his own birthday.

"I wanna thank everybody for the amazing birthday wishes yesterday. truly I love you guys. It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my little brother Blaize," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

"He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now, he is loved and missed and the emotions have been waving in and out of my body and mind. The family has been a little closer but, I love, you Blaize. His birthday is December 16 and forever will be. "

The "Raven's Home" actress - who has been married to Miranda Maday since 2020 - concluded her video by thanking her friends, family, and followers on the social media platform for all of their support amid the tragedy and wished them all a "wonderful" holiday season.

She added, "I love you guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends - you guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all. Have a wonderful holiday season, I will see you in the new year with some new s***!"

Raven also admitted in the caption of her post that it had been "hard to celebrate" her birthday without her younger brother here with her and hinted that she would explain more in a few days. She captioned the post, "Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not. More on Dec 16!"

Several famous faces were quick to send Raven their condolences upon hearing the sad news. "High School Musical" star Monique Coleman wrote, "Oh nooo So sorry to hear this! Sending you so much love" whilst Raven's "Cheetah Girls" co-star Sabrina Bryan noted what an "awesome big sister" she had been to her little brother.

She wrote, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time."

Fellow Cheetah Girl Kiely Williams said, "I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers."

