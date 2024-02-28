 

Rebecca Ferguson Walked Off Set Crying After Being Yelled at by 'Insecure' Co-Star

Movie

The 'Mission Impossible' actress vows she will never work again with the actor who once took out his frustrations on her when the person 'couldn't get the scenes out' during filming.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Ferguson dashed out of a set in tears after she was "screamed at" by a co-star. The 40-year-old "Dune" actress, who began her career as a teen in a Swedish soap opera, opened up about her trauma over the event on a new podcast, saying it was the result of an "absolute idiot" actor she said she'll never act alongside again.

"I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," she said during an appearance on the "Reign with Josh Smith" show.

"And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set."

Rebecca added the unnamed co-star - who she confirmed was not Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, who she acted alongside in "Mission Impossible" and "The Greatest Showman" respectively - would also ask her questions such as, "You call yourself an actor?" and "This is what I have to work with?" in front of the cast and crew. Rebecca added, "I stood there just breaking."

She also opened up about how no senior bosses on the film came to her aid. But she said she ended up standing up for herself a day after the actor's tirade, and told them, "You get off my set."

Rebecca said about the face-off, "I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and I said, 'You can F*** off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.' "

She added when she asked the director why her co-star's behaviour had been tolerated, they said, "You're right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I'm trying to fluff this person. Because it's so unstable."

Rebecca added things calmed down after her confrontations, saying, "It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that. It's within my last 10 or 12 years and I've acted since I was 16."

