 

Harry Styles 'Sees a Future' With Taylor Russell as Relationship Gets 'Serious'

The 'As It Was' hitmaker is reportedly 'head over heels' with the 'Bones and All' actress and 'loves spending as much time with her as he can despite their busy schedules.'

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is "head over heels" for Taylor Russell. The 29-year-old pop star is thought to have been dating actress Taylor Russell, also 29, since the beginning of the summer and now an insider has claimed that even though the pair both have "busy schedules," they are still keen to spend as much time with each other as possible.

The insider told Us Weekly, "Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible. Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get. Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor."

Towards the end of last month, it was reported that the former One Direction star was "always smiling" whenever he was spending time with the "Bones and All" actress. A source said, "Their energies work really well together. They’re both really sweet people at their core. Harry is always smiling when he’s with her. They're having a great time together."

Harry and Taylor were first spotted together at a gallery in London in June. Taylor then attended his concert in Vienna, Austria, along with his final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, before Harry supported her at the press night for her play "The Effect" in London.

Page Six has reported that after the show Harry, who was at the play with his friend James Corden, 44, and the former "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host's 47-year-old wife Julia Carey, visited Taylor in her dressing room. A source told the outlet about Harry and Taylor, "It looked like they were holding hands. Harry stayed by Taylor's side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

