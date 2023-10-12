Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Responds to Backlash Amid His Rumored Romance With Taylor Swift

Instagram/INSTARImages Celebrity

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce's ex has responded to the backlash she's received amid his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. Kayla Nicole shared a powerful message in a video shared on her Instagram page on October 9.

"Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love," the 33-year-old said in the clip. "You'll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value."

"They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren't enough," she continued. "They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart."

Describing criticism as a "tumultuous, often one-sided journey," Kayla encouraged listeners to take the high road in the face of negativity. She said, "Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage... You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence."

"I know I'm not alone and I want to make sure you know that you're not either," Kayla, who dated Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022, further elaborated. "On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough."

Before concluding her message, Kayla stated, "When you feel like nobody knows or understands what it takes to be you, remember that you are a part of something way bigger." She then noted, "Most importantly, I want you to remember that you are loved. You are valued. You are allowed to take up space. You deserve protection and your feelings-they matter too."

