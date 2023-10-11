Ryan Reynolds Compares His House to Zoo After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Deadpool' actor talks about a life with four young children after he and actress wife Blake Lively welcomed another baby seven months ago.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds says his whole family is "doing great" after welcoming a new baby. The 46-year-old actor shares four children James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty as well as a seven-month-old baby whose name has not yet been revealed with wife Blake Lively, and joked that the whole house is a "zoo" but admitted that he and his wife wouldn't have had four children if they "didn't love" being parents.

He said, "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. We're very excited. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble. It's a zoo over here. This is my office here and to be honest I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here!"

The "Deadpool" star - who was initially married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 until 2011 - believes parents are "much better equipped" to handle their kids these days. He explained that these days people are much more "self-aware" than they were during his own upbringing.

He told People, "I think it's more about talking to them about everything. It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going. I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid."

"It's just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that's the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in."

