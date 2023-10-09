 

21 Savage Finally Becomes 'Lawful' U.S. Resident, Four Years After His Arrest by Immigration

21 Savage Finally Becomes 'Lawful' U.S. Resident, Four Years After His Arrest by Immigration
The rapper who was born in London has been cleared to travel abroad after following 'all applicable Immigration laws' since his detention by the U.S. Immigration.

  Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage has gained the "freedom to travel internationally." The 30-year-old rap star - whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - has turned into a "lawful permanent resident" of the US, meaning he's now able to freely travel outside of the country.

"Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally," Charles Kuck, his lawyer, told PEOPLE.

Four years ago, the rapper - who was born in London, England - was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement over his visa, which expired in 2006. Savage was taken to the US as a child by his mother, and he never returned to the UK following the expiration of his visa.

Savage has already confirmed via social media that he intends to perform in London although he hasn't provided any specific details about the gig.

Meanwhile, the rapper previously revealed that Jay-Z and Meek Mill both helped him after he was arrested and detained by ICE in 2019. During an appearance on the "My Expert Opinion" podcast, he shared, "I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, 'Bro, I just got locked up.' "

"He called Jay Z, and Jay Z put a lawyer on my case. He played a role in getting me out. He ain't just doing that s*** for anybody just because of your rap. You gotta be from a certain cloth … I don't feel like he's just doing that for anybody. I ain't Roc Nation or none of that s***."

