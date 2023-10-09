 

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is facing a backlash from musical duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe for allegedly using their song 'West End Girls' for a track on his new LP.

AceShowbiz - Pet Shop Boys have blasted Drake for using their song without permission. The duo - comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - feel unhappy over "All the Parties", a track on the "God's Plan" hitmaker's latest studio album, "For All the Dogs", which seemingly samples their 1984 track "West End Girls" but they have not received a credit for their contribution.

"Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of 'West End Girls' in the track 'All the Parties' on his new album. No credit given or permission requested," they posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Drake sings in the song, "It's 6, our town a dead-end world/ East End boys and West End girls, yeah." The lyrics and melody echo the pop smash, in which the duo sang, "In a West End town, a dead end world/ The East End boys and West End girls."

Neither artists' representatives have commented on the similarity as yet.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Drake is taking "maybe a year" off from music to focus on his dealth. The 36-year-old rapper told SiriusXM's "Sound 42", "I probably won't make music for a little bit. I'm gonna be honest. I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won't make music for a little bit."

"I'm gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll talk about that soon enough. I want people to be healthy in life and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I'm going to do that."

The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - isn't sure when he'll return to the music scene. He shared, "I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So I'm gonna lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe, maybe a year or something, or maybe a little longer."

