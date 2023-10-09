 

Adam Richman Recalls Being 'Shut Down' by His Dad for 'Disrespecting' Chinese Cuisine

Adam Richman Recalls Being 'Shut Down' by His Dad for 'Disrespecting' Chinese Cuisine
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Food Fighters' host learns from his father to respect all culture's cuisine and credits his upbringing with helping to expose him to a huge range of foods.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Richman was taught by his dad to respect all cultures' cuisine. The 49-year-old television host, known for his extreme eating challenges on shows like "Man v Food", says his late father Jeffrey Mark Richman "immediately shut down" his moaning about choices such as chicken feet on a Chinese menu when his dad took him for dim sum at a restaurant near his law office in New York.

"My father had a law office near Chinatown, and I'll never forget the day he took me for dim sum. This place had things like chicken feet, and I remember going, 'Ick!' My dad immediately shut that down. He said, 'How many things do we eat that these people might not like? It's disrespectful,' " Adam told InTouch magazine.

The former "Food Fighters" host added how growing up in a diverse neighbourhood in Brooklyn meant he was exposed to a huge range of foods - from classic Italian dishes to Syrian staples and Irish baked goods.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "My dad's philosophy was, 'You don't have to like it, but at least you have to try it.' We were exposed to all these flavours in my Brooklyn neighbourhood. The Agostino family would be pressing eggplant and making caponata; the Sultan family would have kibbeh and tabbouleh; and then the Irish immigrant family had colcannon and potato bread."

As a result of his culinary education, Adam has always been happy to sample anything - almost. He said he draws the line at "those bright atomic red maraschino cherries" and hates a Japanese fermented bean product named natto.

Adam added, "I am 'natto' going to eat that! It looks like someone else ate it, didn't want it, and went, 'Enjoy.' I'm not trying to yuck someone else's yum or malign Japanese cuisine, but it's not for me."

He also said the most surprising thing he has learned from his eating experiments is "eating bananas before spicy food will help you later."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career
Latest News
21 Savage Finally Becomes 'Lawful' U.S. Resident, Four Years After His Arrest by Immigration
  • Oct 09, 2023

21 Savage Finally Becomes 'Lawful' U.S. Resident, Four Years After His Arrest by Immigration

Fifth Harmony's Music Reminded Ally Brooke of 'Too Many Scars and Wounds'
  • Oct 09, 2023

Fifth Harmony's Music Reminded Ally Brooke of 'Too Many Scars and Wounds'

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career
  • Oct 09, 2023

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

Adam Richman Recalls Being 'Shut Down' by His Dad for 'Disrespecting' Chinese Cuisine
  • Oct 09, 2023

Adam Richman Recalls Being 'Shut Down' by His Dad for 'Disrespecting' Chinese Cuisine

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album
  • Oct 09, 2023

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death
  • Oct 09, 2023

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Most Read
Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing
Celebrity

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce