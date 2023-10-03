Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

In the clip, which was from an unreleased documentary about the 'Stronger' emcee from 2018, he said "The Kardashians" star tended to focus on his "negative" side and even called him "crazy."

AceShowbiz - Kanye West got things off his chest about his marriage to Kim Kardashian in a new leaked video. In the clip, which was from an unreleased documentary about the emcee from 2018, he said "The Kardashians" star tended to focus on his "negative" side and even called him "crazy."

"I feel like my wife does believe in me, but she has a tendency to focus on the negative. And she'll call me 'crazy' and say 'you're ramped up' more than she'll say 'you're a genius,' " the hip-hop star lamented. "Like I get 'you're crazy' a lot more than 'you're a genius.' "

"And it's from this person that has an opening in my heart. Because, I close my heart to people when they start being too negative," he added, before reflecting on his decision to "cut off" negative people from his life and a trip he took to Africa. "If I was that ramped up, how was I able to meet with the president of Uganda the next day."

