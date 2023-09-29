 

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

Cher decided to give her relationship with much-younger beau another chance after realizing that life was too short following her pal Tina Turner's passing.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher reportedly reunited with her toy boy boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards after he "gave her space." The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2022 but they are said to have parted ways in April just weeks after they made their public debut as a couple at a Versace fashion show in the city.

Earlier this month, however, they were pictured together again out for dinner in Beverly Hills, California and, on Wednesday, September 27, they were seen holding hands at Balmain's womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A source told New York Post column PageSix, "Alexander is playing the game well. He gave her space when she first called it off. We thought she got rid of him. But the fact is, Cher does enjoy spending time with him."

  Editors' Pick

The insider added that Cher was deeply affected by the death of her longtime pal Tina Turner in May, and she's decided life is "too short" not to be happy. They said, "The fact is at this point in her life she just wants to be happy. With the passing of her friend Tina [Turner], she is realising life is too short. She just wants to be happy, and Alex is filling that gap right now."

After the pair were first linked, Cher fired back at critics who mocked their 40-year age gap. In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - she wrote, "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do?! Let Me Explain … I DONT GIVE A (flying) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

Cher added, "As we All Know … I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, and What I Know For Sure … There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances … It's WHO I Am". Cher went on to write, "Love doesn't know math, it sees."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paul Wilson Debuts New Single With His Metal Band After Leaving Snow Patrol
Related Posts
Cher Holding Hands With AE in Paris Following Reconciliation

Cher Holding Hands With AE in Paris Following Reconciliation

Cher Accused of Kidnapping Her Own Son to Block His Reconciliation With Wife

Cher Accused of Kidnapping Her Own Son to Block His Reconciliation With Wife

Cher Leaves Friends 'Shocked' With Alleged Reconciliation With AE

Cher Leaves Friends 'Shocked' With Alleged Reconciliation With AE

Cher and Ex AE Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Cher and Ex AE Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Latest News
Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move
  • Sep 30, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death
  • Sep 29, 2023

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Taylor Swift Lauds Ice Spice's Professionalism: She 'Sets Those Boundaries With Grace'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Taylor Swift Lauds Ice Spice's Professionalism: She 'Sets Those Boundaries With Grace'

Paul Wilson Debuts New Single With His Metal Band After Leaving Snow Patrol
  • Sep 29, 2023

Paul Wilson Debuts New Single With His Metal Band After Leaving Snow Patrol

'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Discusses Celeb Partners Making Her Uncomfortable
  • Sep 29, 2023

'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Discusses Celeb Partners Making Her Uncomfortable

Heidi Klum Relies on Her Boobs to Turn Heads on 'America's Got Talent'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Heidi Klum Relies on Her Boobs to Turn Heads on 'America's Got Talent'

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen