Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher decided to give her relationship with much-younger beau another chance after realizing that life was too short following her pal Tina Turner's passing.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher reportedly reunited with her toy boy boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards after he "gave her space." The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2022 but they are said to have parted ways in April just weeks after they made their public debut as a couple at a Versace fashion show in the city.

Earlier this month, however, they were pictured together again out for dinner in Beverly Hills, California and, on Wednesday, September 27, they were seen holding hands at Balmain's womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A source told New York Post column PageSix, "Alexander is playing the game well. He gave her space when she first called it off. We thought she got rid of him. But the fact is, Cher does enjoy spending time with him."

The insider added that Cher was deeply affected by the death of her longtime pal Tina Turner in May, and she's decided life is "too short" not to be happy. They said, "The fact is at this point in her life she just wants to be happy. With the passing of her friend Tina [Turner], she is realising life is too short. She just wants to be happy, and Alex is filling that gap right now."

After the pair were first linked, Cher fired back at critics who mocked their 40-year age gap. In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - she wrote, "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do?! Let Me Explain … I DONT GIVE A (flying) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

Cher added, "As we All Know … I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, and What I Know For Sure … There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances … It's WHO I Am". Cher went on to write, "Love doesn't know math, it sees."

