'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

The classic horror movie fronted by Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp is confirmed being rebooted with Lindsey Anderson Beer serving as both a director and writer.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Pet Sematary, Bloodlines" director Lindsey Anderson Beer is signed on to helm the "Sleepy Hollow" reboot. The filmmaker is set to mark her directorial debut on the Paramount+ horror prequel - which is based on Stephen King's 1983 novel - and will follow up that film by turning her attention to the remake for the same studio.

Lindsey also serve as the writer on the project, which has been delayed by the five-month strike by the Writers Guild of America. "I'm directing a 'Sleepy Hollow' reboot for Paramount. I am directing, producing and one day will be writing it again," Lindsey spilled in an interview with the new issue of SFX magazine.

"I turned in the first draft a week before the strike started. So I'm really, really eager to get back on it. But I'm really excited about that. It definitely has more of a horror element to it, I love it so much. So much fun."

Admitting the strike had affected her creative process on the movie, she added, "It's so hard to immerse yourself so heavily in a world and then just have to stop completely and put it down, which is what I did. So I can't wait to get back to it."

The original "Sleepy Hollow" - which is inspired by Washington Irving's 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" - came out in 1989. The gothic horror was directed by Tim Burton and starred Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp.

Depp plays police constable Ichabod Crane who is sent from New York City to investigate a series of murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow by a mysterious Headless Horseman.

In "Pet Sematary, Bloodlines", Lindsey explores the life of a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White) and we learn the beginnings of the cursed ancient burial ground and how it first affected the town of Ludlow.

Lindsey is delighted to have had the chance to tell a different story from King's book that has never been seen on screen. She said, "I thought there would be a lot of jaded, normal, typical commentary about, 'Oh, we don't need another sequel or prequel…"

"People tend to slam IP without even knowing what something is about. You haven't seen this before. This helps explain more about the mythology and about the origin of the character that's so iconic, and people were really excited and it surprised me, but it delighted me."

