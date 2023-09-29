 

Harry Styles Turning His New Mansion Into Nursery

The former One Direction singer reportedly has purchased a mansion for more than $4 million and the star is said to be transforming the property into a childcare facility.

  Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is reported to have splashed nearly £4 million on a mansion that is being transformed into a nursery he hopes will make him a fortune. The former One Direction singer, 29, reportedly has secretly snapped up a £3.8million Grade II listed property near the River Thames in Maidenhead, Berks, in December, with sources saying plans are underway to turn it into a childcare facility.

"The building is absolutely spectacular, so keeping it as a home would be what most people would want. But it has most recently been used as an office so it is easier to convert it into something else," a source told The Sun about Harry's apparent business move.

"It is a savvy investment for Harry, who can now sit back and watch the money roll in as the landlord. Unfortunately, any fans of his music who attend, or their parents, are unlikely to see him there. But it's still a cool connection to one of music's biggest stars."

The Sun added Harry - already worth an estimated £100 million - is "likely to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for the nursery business."

Harry has a growing property portfolio and previously invested in the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, set to open in April, The Sun also reported.

Harry's "Love on Tour" shows recently drew more than five million fans over 173 dates, including a four-night stint at the Wembley Stadium, London, and is thought to have earned him £7 million.

His third and most recent studio album "Harry's House" was the UK's biggest-selling record of last year and he had a bumper payday from his appearance in his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" thriller.

Harry's Erskine Touring LTD business has £12,663,01 million in the bank - which marks a huge increase on the £5.7 million lodged in the firm in 2022.

