 

'Bambi' Scribe Explains Why Upcoming Remake Has to Be More Kid-Friendly Than Original

Lindsey Anderson Beer, who was originally hired to write the reboot before she eventually quit, insists the new movie needs to be more family friendly that the 1942 classic.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Anderson Beer believes the "Bambi" remake needs to be more kid-friendly than the original. The "Pet Semetary: Bloodlines" director - who has left the upcoming computer animated Disney reboot due to other commitments - has insisted so many families haven't shown their young children the original 1942 classic.

"What's interesting about Bambi to me is it absolutely is a classic and it's a beautiful love poem, such artistry to it. I do think there's an entire generation of children who have never seen the original and that's very different from, say 'Little Mermaid' or 'Aladdin' or the '90s heyday films that they've definitely already seen. I can't tell you how many kids I've seen who've never seen 'Bambi', which is such a shame," she told Collider.

While Anderson Beer pointed out that the original is "such a gorgeous film," she insisted it's a "different tempo" than "modern audiences are used to." She also thinks the movie dealing with the death of a parent is another big reason it might not be as widely enjoyed by a modern, younger audience.

She said, "Not to spoil the plot, but there's a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past. And I think that's one of the reasons that they haven't shown it to their children..."

"I do think there is a way to update 'Bambi' and our take on it was… did give a little bit more of a scope to it. And I just think that to be able to bring it to life for kids these days in a way that maybe they relate to a little bit more would be of service to the original."

