'Stranger Things' Writers Announce Return to Work After WGA Strike Ends

The scribes behind the Millie Bobby Brown-fronted TV series are back in the writing room for the fifth and final season of the show after the Writers Guild of America ended strike.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "Stranger Things" writers are back to work as the Writers Guild of America strike comes to an end. Fans are keenly looking forward to the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi show and while bosses are yet to confirm a launch date, it seems work is ready to get underway again after Hollywood was brought to a standstill.

"We're back," the "Stranger Things" writers room account wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Filming is yet to get underway on the final season, having originally been set for May before the writers and actors strikes.

At the time the writers' strike was announced, "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer addressed the issue in a statement posted on Twitter, writing, "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins."

"While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then - over and out."

Following a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the board of WGA West and council of WGA East have voted unanimously to lift the strike order at 12,01 A.M. PT on Wednesday, September 27.

The decision means writers can return to work today before the ratification vote from October 2-9.

The WGA has unveiled the full 94-page contract including a summary of new terms, which includes improvements in compensation, a requirement for minimum staff levels in TV writers rooms, better payment terms for screenwriters, and restrictions when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence in writing.

Despite the WGA's decision, production will still be on hold due to continued strike action by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

