 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

The 'Don't Say Love' singer will never get annoyed by constant questions about her girl group despite her trying to establish her 'solo stamp' away from the group.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said Little Mix are still a "massive" part of who she is. The 31-year-old star found fame when she was put into the group on "The X Factor" in 2011, but after over a decade of chart success, the "Black Magic" hitmakers - which also featured Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, and originally Jesy Nelson - went their separate ways in May 2022, and even though she's now focused on her solo career, the "Don't Say Love" singer insisted it doesn't bother her that she's regularly questioned on when they are getting back together.

"Do you know what? It doesn't get frustrating because I feel like Little Mix is such a massive part of who I am and it's not something where I'm like, 'Oh, I don't want to talk about it or whatever,' " she said to Proud Radio presenter MNEK on Apple Music 1.

"Obviously I'm trying to establish my solo stamp and whatever. But that group is me still. And I think we'd all say that. And I love those girls so much and literally could never have a bad word to say about it or them or anything. And it's just like I'm proud of what we've done as well."

Leigh-Anne - who has two-year-old twin daughters with husband Andre Grey - is excited about getting back on stage with her solo material. She said, "Oh my Lord, I can't wait. And I think as well, the fact that I had so much experience in the group with that, and we put on a show, again with our visuals, with everything, so it's just a massive part of what I'm going to be doing, performing, and I want people to want to come and see me perform. That's the most important thing."

And away from the band, the "My Love" singer is keen to highlight her black heritage because she has "full creative control" over her image. She said, "It's just a part of who I am. I think there was only so much that I could show of that in the group, and that was fine because that was what it was. But now it's like I have this full creative control and I can just express who I am and what I love and that it's just been the most amazing thing. I feel like people are really going to get to know the real me."

