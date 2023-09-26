 

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

A Latina woman claims to have had an intimate relationship with the former NBA player from February until August of this year and that he had her around his children.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - A woman has exposed Iman Shumpert's alleged infidelity following his split from Teyana Taylor. After the singer/dancer confirmed their separation earlier this month, his alleged side chick has unveiled receipts of their affair.

To popular blog Gossip of the City, the woman, who is only identified as a Latina, claimed that he frequently brought the sideline chick around his children and even took her to his mother's house. While she had nothing but good things to say about Iman, she claimed that she was put off by his "weird" friends.

"he really was my dawg really is a good person he flew me out but his friends are weird," the woman wrote to the blog account. She further described him, "He hangs around a lot of chicks and he gossips. They been at it for a while so I'm not surprised the whole time I was with him she never called him she called his mom on her birthday. I was at his momma house."

As to why Iman and Teyana called it quits, the woman weighed in, "She's like real uptight he likes people that's down to earth. He was saying how she needs to appreciate him or of she doesn't then he's out. She be trying to do damage control to protect her image. Honestly you can tell he loves her but he doesn't like her anymore. It's like the kids is what's keeping him around."

The receipts included screenshots of Iman's text messages with the woman, whom he allegedly dated from February until August of this year. The blog claimed, "We do have proof (pictures) of it but chose to keep the kids out of it," before noting, "We have been releasing receipts of Iman cheating on Teyana since 2016."

Teyana announced on September 17 that she and Iman are no longer together after being married for seven years amid rumors of him cheating on her. "AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," she penned on Instagram, before clarifying, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

The 32-year-old went on to note that she and Iman "are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children." She added, "Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

