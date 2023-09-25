Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Celebrity

The 'Under the Influence' hitmaker, who is reported as 'a personal guarantor' of the loan, will most likely have to pay up though since the suit filed in California is a collection suit.

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has found himself entangled in a new legal battle. The "Under the Influence" hitmaker has been sued by a bank for allegedly failing to pay a $2 million loan that he borrowed to purchase two Popeyes Chicken fast-food restaurants.

Filing the lawsuit against Breezy was City National Bank. The Georgia-based company claimed that it gave the loan to the R&B star and several others, including rapper The Dream. The bank additionally stated in court documents obtained by The Blast, "As of February 17, 2023, Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest."

Breezy is reported as "a personal guarantor" of the loan. He will most likely have to pay up though since the suit filed in California is a collection suit. City National Bank already won a default judgment against the musician.

Breezy himself is currently fighting another lawsuit. His former housekeeper has been dragging him to court since 2021 over an alleged dog attack. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Patricia Avila claims she and her sister were attacked by CB's dog when they were cleaning the star's house on December 12, 2020.

On the day of the attack, the dog, which is described as a Caucasian shepherd, was in the backyard. When Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, the dog growled at her and "proceeded to viciously attack" her, prompting her to scream. When hearing her sister screaming, Patricia ran outside "where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help." CB immediately called 911, the court docs say.

Patricia claimed that Maria was attacked on her face around her eye and was also bitten on her leg. Additionally, she stated that there were several inches of skin missing from her arm. The lawsuit mentions that Maria needed to undergo two surgeries and stay in the hospital for multiple days.

In July of this year, Breezy reportedly asked a judge to push back the trial date for the $71 million lawsuit. The date was moved to the end of December after it was initially scheduled for September 26, 2023, according to RadarOnline.com.

